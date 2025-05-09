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3500+

Businesses using Infront

70k+

Professional users

1M+

Daily users

Trusted by over 3500 wealth management firms across Europe: 

Infront Client logo Deutsche bank
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Infront Client logo Raymond james
Infront Client logo Avanza
Infront Client logo Borsen Medien
Infront Client logo Redmayne Bentley
Infront Client logo Qbrick
Infront Client logo DEKA
Infront Client logo Hargreaves Lansdown
Infront Client logo FlatexDegiro
Infront Client logo Pareto Pareto
Infront Client logo ABG
Infront Client logo Winterflood
Infront Client logo MedioBanca
Infront Client logo danske bank
Infront Client logo Intesa Sanpaolo

Our Investment Management Ecosystem

Whether you are navigating relevant data for investment decisions, managing client portfolios, or coping with regulatory demands, we have what you need. We offer a powerful combination of  solutions for trading, portfolio management, regulatory compliance, data and feeds along with global market data, news, and analytics as well as publication and distribution solutions.


"Infront provides us with a 360° solution for data analytics and portfolio management – all from a single source, which allows us to work more efficiently and offer our clients a transparent holistic wealth overview. This is the future of wealth management." 

Helmut Weber, Managing Director and Owner at Stratav GmbH

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The latest on what's happening in the world of wealth management and brokerage.

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